District 15 race heats up in Hidalgo County

Democrats and Republicans in Hidalgo County are strategizing ways for their respective candidates to win District 15 in the November 2024 election.

The seat is currently occupied by Republican Monica De La Cruz, and Democrat Michelle Vallejo is challenging her.

De La Cruz’s seat is the only one held by a Republican in the Rio Grande Valley, where a political science professor says Democrats have historically dominated at the polls for over a century.

“The Valley voter is somewhat distinct, and that tends to be a moderate centrist voter — and that's where the center of gravity is,” Rice University political science professor Mark Jones said.

Professor Jones said he believes De La Cruz's stance on border security aligning with the stances of Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump could help her campaign.

Valley Democratic candidates such as Michelle Vellejo are trying to differentiate themselves from their Republican candidates.

“We need to bring in somebody who understands the Valley, who understands our values, and who is going to stand-up for the everyday citizens," Hidalgo County Democratic Party Chair Richard Gonzalez said.

Channel 5 News reached out to De La Cruz and Vallejo for comment. De La Cruz’s campaign team said she was unavailable, and as of Thursday, Vallejo’s team hasn’t responded.

The last day to register to vote in the November election is Monday, Oct. 7.

Early voting starts on Monday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 1.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Watch the video above for the full story.