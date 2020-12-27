Doctor's offices in Pharr and San Juan start offering COVID-19 vaccine to general public

Doctor's offices in Pharr and San Juan provided the COVID-19 vaccine to the public Saturday.

The offices of Dr. Norma Iglesias and Associates in Pharr and San Juan administered the Moderna vaccine to the general public on Saturday.

"All I know is somebody told me that this was going on and, like I told you, if I have an opportunity, I'm going to take it," said a 63-year-old woman who visited the doctor's office Saturday.

The woman said she's not a first responder or classified as an essential employee.

"There's some guilt involved in that there might be first responders that still have not received their immunizations," the woman said. "Again, like I said, I didn't actively go out and look, but once I was told that this was available, I'm going to see if I can take advantage of it."

The decision to vaccinate anyone who showed up — not just first responders and elderly people — prompted questions.

Channel 5 News contacted the clinics, but the doctor wasn't available on Saturday.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, said doctors hadn't reached the point where all first responders and elderly people had been vaccinated.

However, Melendez said doctors also must be careful not to waste the vaccine, which has a limited shelf life.

When first responders and elderly people aren't available for vaccination, the state permits doctors to vaccinate anyone willing to receive the vaccine.

The Texas Department of State Health Services provided guidance to doctors on Wednesday.

"I think this particular practice did the exact same thing that our state health department has recommended and that the hospitals are doing," Melendez said. "She was able to pivot."

Watch the video for the full story.