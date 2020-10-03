Doctor says President Trump is doing 'very well' after being hospitalized with COVID-19, but refuses to provide details

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Donald Trump's doctor insisted Saturday that he is doing "very well" as he is treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital. But Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley and other doctors raised more questions than they answered at a briefing, leaving unclear whether the president has ever required supplemental oxygen.

Conley's assessment was contradicted by an account provided by a person familiar with Trump's condition, who said some of his vital signs over the past 24 hours were "very concerning" and that the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Conley said Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as he updated the nation on the president's condition from Walter Reed Medical Center Saturday afternoon. Trump was admitted Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus and has been undergoing treatment.

While Conley said the president is not currently on oxygen, he refused to say whether the president had ever been on oxygen, despite repeated questioning.

"Thursday no oxygen. None at this moment. And yesterday with the team, while we were all here, he was not on oxygen," he said. He said that Trump's symptoms, including a cough and nasal congestion "are now resolving and improving."

"He's in exceptionally good spirits," said another doctor, Sean Dooley.

