Dolia Gonzalez, mother of Freddy Gonzalez, has died

Photo by Delcia Lopez | MyRGV.com via The Monitor

The mother of Alfredo 'Freddy' Gonzalez, Dolia Gonzalez, has died.

The American Legion Post 408 and city of Edinburg announced Gonzalez's passing on their Facebook pages.

Gonzalez was 94 years old.

Gonzalez was a Gold Star Mother and long-standing auxiliary member of the American Legion. Her son, Freddy, was an Edinburg Medal of Honor recipient.