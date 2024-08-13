Dolia Gonzalez, mother of Freddy Gonzalez, has died
The mother of Alfredo 'Freddy' Gonzalez, Dolia Gonzalez, has died.
The American Legion Post 408 and city of Edinburg announced Gonzalez's passing on their Facebook pages.
Gonzalez was 94 years old.
Gonzalez was a Gold Star Mother and long-standing auxiliary member of the American Legion. Her son, Freddy, was an Edinburg Medal of Honor recipient.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Christian's Cookie House in Harlingen
-
Mother charged in connection with death of her daughter
-
Fallen DPS trooper being honored during fourth annual Trooper Moises Sanchez obstacle...
-
Weslaco Animal Services receives $100,000 donation
-
Smart Living: Boosting numbers of women in construction