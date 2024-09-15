Donation drive held for Valley foster children

Dozens of personal care items were donated to foster kids over the weekend.

More than 50 suitcases and duffel bags and hygiene items were donated to the Department of Family and Protective Services.

The drive was held by the Hope Worldwide RGV Chapter.

The director is a former foster parent, and says these donations are a big help.

“I know that children oftentimes get placed in or replaced in, and they carry all their belongings in trash bags, that is just unacceptable,” Hope Worldwide RGV Director Angela Roskwitaoski said.

This was the first donation drive the non-profit put together. They hope it inspires other organizations.