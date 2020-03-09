Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup against the Spurs

By The Associated Press



Dallas Mavericks (39-26, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (26-36, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Spurs have gone 3-6 against division opponents. San Antonio allows 115 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Mavericks are 24-14 in conference games. Dallas ranks fourth in the league with 47 rebounds per game. Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks with 9.4.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs 109-103 in their last meeting on Feb. 26. Porzingis led Dallas with 28 points, and DeMar DeRozan paced San Antonio scoring 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is shooting 52.8 percent and averaging 22.3 points. Dejounte Murray has averaged 14 points and totaled six rebounds while shooting 45.4 percent over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Doncic has shot 46 percent and is averaging 28.5 points for the Mavericks. Porzingis has averaged 8.8 rebounds and added 19.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 117 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 44.8 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: out (shin), Marco Belinelli: out (illness), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (shoulder), Jakob Poeltl: out (knee).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (hip), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: out (illness), Jalen Brunson: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.