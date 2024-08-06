Donna City Council votes to hold elections for city commissioner seats next year

Elections for a couple Donna city commissioner seats will not happen until next year.

That decision was made at a special city council meeting Monday night.

It all stems from a proposition that voters approved back in 2021. It extended the term limit for the Donna mayor and commissioners from three years to four years.

Later that same year, two city commissioners were voted into office. The question now is when the new term limit starts.

"It was very vague you know the way it was worded on the ballot it was just worded from three to four years, and it didn't say when it would start," Donna Councilman Place 2 Joey Garza said.

In the end, commissioners voted to keep the current commissioners in office until next year. The only person to oppose this was the Donna mayor.