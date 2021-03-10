Donna holding second dose vaccination clinic

Those who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine last month at Donna High School will be receiving their second dose of the vaccine this Friday.

Hidalgo County health officials, in conjunction with Donna ISD, will be hosting second dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on Friday, March 12 at Bennie LaPrade Stadium, the county announced in a Wednesday news release.

The second dose is only for those who received who received a first dose of the vaccine on Friday, Feb. 12 at Donna High School, the release stated.

Hidalgo County Health and Human Services will administer the second dose vaccines from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the stadium - located at 2302 Wood Ave. in Donna.

The entrance to the screening site will be at the intersection of Victoria Road and Wood Avenue.

Those coming in for their second dose of the vaccine are required to bring their ID and vaccination cards that were issued on Feb. 12 and to arrive at the time indicated on their wristbands.

For those who forgot their appointment time, the county recommends they arrive at the approximate time they received their first dose last month.