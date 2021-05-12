Donna homeowners survey damage from storm

Donna homeowner Veronica Escanuela thought the worst during last night’s storm.

"A tornado came through or something, because we felt the shaking,” Escanuela said. “We felt the house shake so a tornado we assumed."

But when she opened her front door, Escanuela saw what shook her home.

The strong winds uprooted the tree in her front yard - lifting her car completely off the ground before landing on her house.

It’s a sight Escanuela never expected to see in person.

"I was shocked, it's crazy,” the Donna homeowner said.

The storm ripped through several homes in her Donna neighborhood. Across the street from Escanuela, Ruben Caranza was woken up by the winds pulling off his roof.

"Just all of a sudden, I think it was about maybe one or two in the morning, we just heard a pop and it kept on popping.,” Caranza said. "The rain came inside. The roof flew up and I guess we got some cracks on the other roof."

Caranza is now picking up what's left around his property.

Crews from the city of Donna assisted with getting Escanuela’s car out of the tree. Aside from some minor damage to the bumper the car is running just as well as it did before the storm.