Police: Idaho fugitive found in home of city of Donna employee

Donna police arrested a fugitive out of Idaho at a residence that belonged to a city employee, according to Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

Guerrero said they received information that the fugitive, Randy Nicolas Flores, was hiding at a home at the 400 block of South 6th Street.

Flores is wanted in Idaho on charge of rape.

Guerrero said officers arrived at the residence and discovered the homeowner was an animal control officer for the city of Donna.

The homeowner gave consent to officers to search the home, where they found Flores.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigating.