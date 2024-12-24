Donna police officer arrested on a public intoxication charge while off duty

The city of Donna released a public statement in regard to a police officer who was arrested for a public intoxication charge while off duty.

Donna City Manager Jorge L. Peña said in the statement, Donna police officer Eric Perez was arrested and charged for the Class C misdemeanor.

Peña did not say where Perez was arrested.

"This is the first time anything like this has happened with officer Perez, he has no history of criminal misconduct or disciplinary issues," Peña said.

In the statement, Peña said Perez was with the Donna Police Department for 20 years. The police chief has addressed the matter with Perez and has provided counseling.