Donna's Eddy Epperson Signs with Our Lady of the Lake

DONNA - Eddy Epperson has basketball in his blood, from his father Manuel serving as his coach for four years, to his sister Tatyana Epperson who competed for Donna and in the college ranks for Stpehens College.

Epperson, who was around the Donna program long before he ever wore number "3" serving as the scorekeeper at games when his father was a varsity assistant, signed his letter of intent on Thursday to play collegiate ball at Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio. Epperson signed his letter of intent at the scorers table in the Donna High gymnasium with his family and friends flanked at his side.

The four-year letter winner averaged just under 17 points per game for Donna in his senior season. Epperson said he plans to major in business management.