Donna students experience once in a lifetime solar eclipse

Students at Lenoir Elementary School in Donna were able to head outside during class and watch the historic solar eclipse on Monday.

The students held their eclipse glasses as they tried to catch a glimpse of the moon passing over the sun.

Third grade teacher Brittney Perez brought her students outside to watch the rare moment.

"It was great to experience not only with my students but with my own children," Perez said.

Perez says the rare celestial event doubled as a science lesson for her students.

"It reinforces the skills we're teaching in class," Perez said.

A lesson they waited months to learn and that they'll remember for a lifetime.

"We made sure to write their names, the school year [on their eclipse glasses] so that they can have their forever memories," Perez said.

The next solar eclipse that will be visible in the United States is in 2044.

