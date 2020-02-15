Dozens Detained Following Stash House Bust in Weslaco

WESLACO – Dozens of people in the country illegally were found in a stash house by Hidalgo County authorities Tuesday morning.

One person is in custody.

Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constables deputies say 15 to 20 people in the country illegally were detained during an investigation at a residence on Mile 4 1/2 west of Weslaco.

Constable Atanacio Gaitan says at this time there is no word on the nationalities of the people who were taken out of the home.

