Dozens Detained Following Stash House Bust in Weslaco
WESLACO – Dozens of people in the country illegally were found in a stash house by Hidalgo County authorities Tuesday morning.
One person is in custody.
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 constables deputies say 15 to 20 people in the country illegally were detained during an investigation at a residence on Mile 4 1/2 west of Weslaco.
Constable Atanacio Gaitan says at this time there is no word on the nationalities of the people who were taken out of the home.
