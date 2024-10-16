DPS and Texas General Land Office renews partnership for border fencing in Starr County

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas General Land Office are renewing their border security partnership, according to a news release.

The partnership allows DPS to continue to operate and maintain border fencing in Starr County.

"As Land Commissioner and a proud Texan, I do not mess around when it comes to ensuring the safety of our families and communities," Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said in the news release. “I am dedicated to supporting border security in our state, and I am proud to continue working with the Texas Department of Public safety to secure our southern border.”

The partnership started in Dec. 2023. The state says the razor wire already up in the area is on land they own.

The wire will be used to deter human and drug smuggling.

The new term of the agreement starts on Nov. 17, 2024, according to the news release.