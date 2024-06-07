DPS: Galveston man killed in Starr County crash

A 62-year-old man from Galveston died Thursday after falling asleep behind the wheel and driving off a Starr County roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sergio Flores-Ramos was identified as the man who died in the one-vehicle rollover crash that happened Thursday at around 10:55 a.m. on FM 649 in Starr County, according to a news release.

The crash happened north of the community of Garceno when Flores-Ramos fell asleep and drove off the roadway, DPS said.

The vehicle Flores-Ramos was driving rolled over several times. The Galveston man was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS troopers continue to investigate the crash.