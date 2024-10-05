DPS helps raise awareness on fentanyl at Mission event

The Texas Department of Public Safety teamed up with a group called Texas Against Fentanyl to raise awareness about fake pills.

DPS held an event in Mission where attendees talked about support and resources.

DPS has been patrolling the border as part of Operation Lone Star to slow human and drug smuggling, and fentanyl has been a big concern.

"Our primary job is to go to schools to educate on different types of issues that are happening in the state of Texas and with fentanyl. That is what we stress, because those are the ones who are held vulnerable because of these drugs," DPS Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said.

Families affected by fentanyl poisoning also attended the event and shared their stories.