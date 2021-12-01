DPS identifies victims in deadly crash north of La Joya

Photo credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash north of La Joya last week.

Jose Angel Lopez, 39, and Erick Olmos Ortega, 20, both from Mexico, died at the scene due to their injuries, DPS said in a news release.

The driver, identified as 33-year-old Mario Oscar Maldonado Corona of Mexico, has been charged in connection with the crash, according to DPS and jail records. Hidalgo County jail records show Corona has an address in Mission.

DPS says the other occupants of the vehicle are from Honduras and Mexico.

The crash occurred Nov. 26 on Jara Chinas Road, north of F.M. 2221, according to a previous news release from DPS.

Troopers say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Ford F-150 that was occupied by 12 people, when Maldonado Corona allegedly failed to stop and evaded.

Maldonado Corona was traveling at an "unsafe speed" on a dirt road when he lost control and rolled over, DPS said.

Several people were ejected from the vehicle. Maldonado Corona and nine occupants were taken to local hospitals with major and minor injuries. Their current conditions are unclear.

Maldonado Corona remains in Hidalgo County jail, records show.