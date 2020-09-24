DPS investigates fatal crash in rural Edinburg

Photo courtesy of DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatality crash that occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. on FM 490 and Wallace Road in rural Edinburg.

According to Lt. Chris Olivarez with DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Dodge SUV was traveling east on FM 490 and a gray Ford pickup was traveling west on FM 490.

The driver to the Dodge veered onto the westbound lane on FM 490 resulting in a head-on collision with the Ford.

The driver to the Dodge was pronounced dead on scene.

A male driver and female passenger from the Ford were transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance for medical evaluation, according to Olivarez.

DPS Troopers are still investigating this fatal crash