DPS investigates fatal crash in rural Edinburg
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two vehicle fatality crash that occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. on FM 490 and Wallace Road in rural Edinburg.
According to Lt. Chris Olivarez with DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Dodge SUV was traveling east on FM 490 and a gray Ford pickup was traveling west on FM 490.
The driver to the Dodge veered onto the westbound lane on FM 490 resulting in a head-on collision with the Ford.
The driver to the Dodge was pronounced dead on scene.
A male driver and female passenger from the Ford were transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance for medical evaluation, according to Olivarez.
DPS Troopers are still investigating this fatal crash
More News
News Video
-
San Benito offers $180,000 in COVID-19 relief assistance
-
CON MI GENTE: Serda's Barber Shop
-
Census telethon and $10,000 raffle starts today for Rio Grande Valley residents
-
McAllen teams up with school district to boost census response rates
-
Judge hears case in legal dispute over the allowance of food trucks...