DPS: One dead, two other men hospitalized in San Carlos crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in San Carlos killed one man and hospitalized two others.

The crash happened Monday at around 5:48 p.m. on State Highway 107 and Sun Flower Road, according to a news release.

The driver of a 1997 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound on SH 107 when it failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of the highway and Sun Flower Road, and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound, according to the DPS news release.

Daniel Luna, the 50-year-old driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A male occupant in the vehicle Luna was driving was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

A third male occupant in the vehicle was hospitalized with minor injuries, the release added.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado were not hospitalized.