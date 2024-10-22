Early voting underway in the Rio Grande Valley

Multiple early voting locations are now open across Cameron and Hidalgo Counties.

Early voting started on Monday, Oct. 21 and ends on Friday, Nov. 1.

Voters in Cameron and Hidalgo counties will be able to find both parties on the ballot at any location during early voting and on Election Day this year.

Cameron County has over 238,000 voters registered for the November elections, and 24 polling locations to choose from.

Hidalgo County has over 446,000 registered voters and 33 polling locations for voters there.

Elections officials say that in addition to the Presidential elections, many local elections are also happening this election cycle that can be important to our daily lives.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

