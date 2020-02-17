Eccentric millionaire Durst faces trial in friend's killing

By BRIAN MELLEY

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - New York real estate heir Robert Durst faces trial in the slaying of his best friend 20 years ago. Jury selection begins Wednesday in Los Angeles in a case so sensational, it inspired a feature film starring Ryan Gosling and a six-part documentary that helped lead to Durst's arrest. Prosecutors say Durst killed Susan Berman to silence her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and presumed 1982 killing of his wife in New York. Berman had acted as his unofficial spokeswoman, and authorities say she helped him cover his tracks. Defense lawyers say Durst didn't kill Berman.

