Edcouch-Elsa ISD middle school campus to close as part of consolidation plan

Edcouch-Elsa ISD school board trustees voted Wednesday to close a middle school campus as part of a consolidation plan.

As part of the plan, PFC David Ybarra Middle School will be consolidated into the district’s only other middle school campus, Carlos Truan Junior High.

David Ybarra Middle School currently only houses sixth grade students in the district. In the 2025-2026 school year, they will attend Carlos Truan Junior High.

Edcouch-Elsa ISD Superintendent Alda Benavides cited a drop in enrollment as one of the reasons why they needed to close the campus.

In 2019, the district had about 4,900 students enrolled, and that number steadily dropped over the years.

“So we have lost a good 600 to 500 kids in the last three to four years,” Benavides said.

Benavides said the decision was needed to save money because the district is currently facing a $2 million deficit, and is on a hiring freeze.

According to Benavides, the district will save now save about $500,000 a year with the closure.

Benavides said the teachers at Ybarra will follow their students to Truan Jr. High.

"Right now, I am going to stand firm with the idea that no one is going to lose their job and we are doing cost saving measures so no one loses their job,” Benavides said.

Watch the video above for the full story.