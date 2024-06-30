Edinburg brothers arraigned following road rage shooting

Two brothers were arrested following a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Edinburg, according to a news release.

No injuries were reported in the shooting that occurred on Friday evening. According to a news release from Edinburg city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma, the road rage incident happened near the UTRGV Edinburg campus.

The individuals involved in the incident went to the 200 block of Teak Street where shots were fired, striking a vehicle, the release added.

A news release sent out on Saturday morning identified 23-year-old Eduardo Hinojosa as the alleged shooter. His brother, 17-year-old Martin Hinojosa, allegedly flushed the bullet casing before police arrived.

Both men were arraigned on Saturday. Eduardo was charged with discharging a firearm within a certain municipality and had his bond set at $10,000. Martin was charged with tampering with evidence and had his bond set at $20,000.

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating the incident, the release added.