Edinburg CISD: Juvenile detained after stealing district police vehicle

A juvenile was detained after leading police on a chase after stealing a vehicle from the Edinburg CISD Police Department, according to district spokeswoman Lisa Ayala.

The juvenile stole the police car from the district’s alternative education program, Ayala said. The chase ended in the city of Pharr at the Edinburg to Harlingen connector.

“We will confirm that a juvenile took an ECISD Police car and after a short pursuit was detained in the city of Pharr. The investigation is underway,” Ayala said in a statement.

The stolen vehicle was recovered.