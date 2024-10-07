Edinburg CISD: Middle school student brings toy gun onto school bus

A Harwell Middle school student will be “dealt with administratively,” after bringing a toy gun to a school bus, according to an Edinburg CISD spokesperson.

The student showed the toy gun to the school bus driver on Monday. The driver then called the district’s police department.

“Students and staff were safe at all times,” district spokesperson Lisa Ayala said.

The district did not provide information on what sort of punishment the student will be facing.