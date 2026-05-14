Edinburg daycare manager arrested again in connection with injury to a child investigation
A McAllen woman was arrested again on a new charge in connection with the investigation into a daycare employee accused of assaulting a 1-year-old boy.
Hidalgo County jail records show Alma Enriquez Garza was booked on Thursday on a failure to report a felony charge and had her bond set at $10,000. She was released later that same day.
As previously reported, Garza was identified as the manager of Grandma's Daycare in Edinburg who police said hid surveillance footage from investigators that allegedly showed an employee assaulting the boy.
Police said the boy’s mother contacted police in January after picking up her child from the daycare and seeing “visible injuries on the child’s body, including the backs of his legs and under his chin.”
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg daycare child abuse case continues as mother encourages parents to speak up
Detectives later identified Brenda Rae Perez as the child’s caretaker, and viewed surveillance footage that “showed Perez acting aggressively toward the child and striking him in the face at least once,” police said in a previous news release.
On April 30, the Hidalgo County District Attorney's Office told Channel 5 News Garza's tampering with evidence charge was dismissed because there wasn't enough evidence to move her case forward.
Channel 5 News filed a public information request to find out why Garza was arrested on the new charge. A call was also made to a number listed for Grandma's Daycare to determine if the business was still open, but no one answered.
Perez is scheduled to appear in court in June.
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