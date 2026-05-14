KRGVCares Closet campaign continues

Our KRGVCares closet campaign is going strong.

So far, we've raised more than $10,000 to buy toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, and more for hospitalized children.

KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of extended stays by children at our local children’s hospitals: South Texas Health System Children's Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

During all newscasts and Take 5, we will ask our viewers to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign. All monetary donations collected will be used to purchase toys and other items the hospital needs to fill the closet.

Click here to donate.