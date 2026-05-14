South Padre Island and Texas GLO team up for study on bayside erosion

South Padre Island is taking a closer look at erosion along its bayside and city leaders have approved a new study to help better protect the island from storms.

The city is working with the Texas General Land Office on the project, which will research about 10 bayside access points on the island.

According to Texas General Land Office Deputy Director of Coastal Resources Angela Sunley, years of erosion, aging bulkheads and development pressures have raised concerns about the long-term stability of the shoreline.

The study will explore possible living shoreline solutions, which could include natural features like marshes, seagrass, or oyster barriers designed to slow erosion and absorb storm impact.

"All of these different types of projects cumulatively can really provide them with resilience once the storm ends," Sunley said.

The total cost of the project is about $408,000. The city will cover about $160,000 from city funds, with the rest coming from a state grant.

The study is expected to start with data collection later this year and could eventually lead to future construction projects depending on what researchers find.

The Texas General Land Office also said public input meetings are expected to be part of the process as the study moves forward.

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