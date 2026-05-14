RGV Red Crowns players visit patients at South Texas Health System Children's hospital

Seven players from the RGV Red Crowns visited pediatric patients at South Texas Health System Children's Hospital ahead of the team's upcoming season.

The Wednesday visit featured players leading activities with young patients in the third-floor playroom, and making bedside visits to children who could not participate due to medical restrictions.

The players who took part were Vicente Alvarez, Randy Galvan, Rene Galvan Jr., Izhaid Gamez, Alberto Yanet, Julian Sandoval and Martin Tiscornia. Team mascot Rico also joined the visit, according to a news release.

"Spending time with these kids was incredibly moving for all of us," Alvarez, a former McAllen Bulldogs soccer all-star who plays forward for the team, said. "You walk in thinking you're here to lift their spirits, but you quickly realize they're lifting yours, too. Moments like this remind us why community matters and just how powerful it is to show up for one another on and off the field."

Patients received soccer-themed keepsakes to mark the occasion. The visit also included a presentation in the main lobby unveiling the STHS Children's logo on the RGV Red Crowns' jersey as part of the hospital's partnership with the team.

"Excitement is building across the Valley for the RGV Red Crowns' upcoming season, and we were honored to welcome members of the team to STHS Children's for a visit we know was deeply meaningful for our patients," STHS spokesman Tom Castañeda said. "For a child in the hospital, moments like this are more than just fun; they offer comfort, courage and a welcome sense of relief."

Founded in 2025, the RGV Red Crowns are a semi-professional soccer team that plays at Harlingen Field. The team represents the Rio Grande Valley in the League for Clubs.

The Red Crowns' 2026 season officially kicks off on Saturday, May 16, 2026, when the team faces the Central Texas Coyotes at Harlingen Field.