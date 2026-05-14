Weslaco launches healthcare coalition ahead of hurricane season

Weslaco is launching its first healthcare coalition to strengthen emergency preparedness ahead of hurricane season.

The Weslaco Office of Emergency Management brought together healthcare providers, mental health professionals, community health partners, and local leadership for the coalition’s first meeting on Wednesday.

The coalition discussed how to better serve residents before, during, and after emergencies.

The coalition will focus on identifying community medical needs and enhancing connections to healthcare resources.

"This is first and foremost for the evacuation in times of any disaster, or emergency situation, that we're all prepared or on the same page to make sure everyone knows their plan of action when disaster does strike," Weslaco Mayor Adrian Gonzalez said.

The city also plans to hold an annual hurricane kickoff in mid-June. Officials say it will serve as a refresher for residents on what to do if a hurricane hits the Rio Grande Valley.