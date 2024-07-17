x

Edinburg hearing held over human smuggling claims involving Catholic Charities RGV

Edinburg hearing held over human smuggling claims involving Catholic Charities RGV
3 hours 59 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 11:17 AM July 17, 2024 in News - Local

An Edinburg judge will hear a case involving Catholic Charities RGV on Wednesday over human smuggling claims.

Texas began investigating aid organizations along the border, and Texas Attorney Ken Paxton has since accused several of human smuggling.

Since February, he's asked for documents from at least four groups in Texas that provide aid and shelter to migrants; Catholic Charities is one of them.

RELATED STORY: Judge denies Texas’ attempt to shut down El Paso migrant shelter

Earlier this month, a migrant shelter in El Paso went through something similar. A judge ruled to keep that shelter open, calling Paxton's claims outrageous.

Catholic Charities has reportedly denied any wrong doing.

Channel 5 News will be in the courtroom, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days