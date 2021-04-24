Edinburg holds Earth Day Expo

The city of Edinburg hosted their annual Earth Day Expo Saturday, April 24 to make it easy for residents to do their part in keeping the environment clean.

The event featured live music, food trucks to make a big comeback after the pandemic forced them to cancel last year.

In addition to the celebration, the city waived fees on tire disposal and offered recycling services to residents free of charge for the first six months. The city also partnered with Lowe’s to give away small plants and larger trees in honor of Earth Day.

Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said the event stands as a good reminder for everyone to do their part.

"As a citizen, it's our job to take the initiative and to come out,” Molina said. “Sign up for one of our recycling bins where they can recycle themselves. Same thing with the tires, if you see tires in your neighborhood, pick them up and bring them down here. We all have our own responsibility to our community."

Edinburg residents who’d like to sign-up for recycling services can call the city's resource recovery center at 956-292-2133