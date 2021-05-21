Edinburg house fire sparked by lightning strike during Wednesday storm

Fire investigators in Edinburg confirmed Thursday that a lightning strike set a house on fire during Wednesday's storm.

The fire started in the attic of the home off of Canton Road as the storm rolled through the city.

A family was inside at the time, and made it out safely.

Edinburg fire Chief Shawn Snider said Wednesday at the scene that the family didn't even know that the house was on fire.

It was passersby who told them about the fire.