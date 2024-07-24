Edinburg looking into safety concerns at racetrack

Edinburg city officials are looking into safety concerns about whether the Motorsports Park has enough resources in case of an emergency.

Edinburg Motorsports Park is Hidalgo County's only legal raceway. Racers have long been encouraged to use this track instead of the highways in the name of safety

But now, the city is looking into whether the park is doing enough to keep people safe.

"The city was made aware of some things that were happening at the racetrack," Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza said. "And it has to do with safety matters making sure it's complying with that, and so the city's been looking into that."

The city of Edinburg owns the land the racetrack is on, and because of that there's a lease agreement that lays out all the guidelines that the racetrack has to follow.

The city says they started looking into the racetrack after a resident submitted a list of safety concerns.

The city is still looking into those claims, but hasn't found anything in non-compliance. If they do, Mayor Garza says they will work with the owners to make sure the track can stay open.

"We want the racetrack to continue to operate it is a venue that brings people to our city, so we want to make sure it's safe," Garza said.

Channel 5 News reached out to The Edinburg Motorsports Park for comment, but were unable to reach them.