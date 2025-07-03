Edinburg man charged after climbing onto roof of home during police chase
The man who climbed onto the roof of a home in Edinburg was arraigned on Thursday.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Justin Lee Garza, was charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
His bond was set at $15,000. Garza requested a Personal Recognizance bond but was denied by the judge.
As previously reported, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg said Garza was "possibly under the influence of drugs" when he climbed onto the roof of a home at the 900 block of Los Ebanos Court on June 9.
He fled from Edinburg police after they received reports of a man "acting suspiciously" and swinging a walking stick like a sword.
Garza was on the roof for about five hours before he attempted to jump from the roof of the home. He was later placed in custody.
