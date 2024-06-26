Edinburg man identified as fugitive wanted in Florida on sexual assault charge
An Edinburg resident was identified as a fugitive wanted out of Tampa, Florida on a charge of sexual assault, according to a news release.
Carlos Perez, 35, is facing local charges of failure to identify in connection with the arrest, according to a news release.
“Perez was identified as a fugitive wanted out of Tampa, Florida, for sexual assault who had been on the run for about 12 years,” the news release stated.
Perez was arrested on Tuesday by the Edinburg Police Department and the FBI. A traffic stop at the 1100 block of W. Trenton Road revealed Perez was in possession of a Texas driver’s license “obtained with fraudulent information,” according to the news release.
Perez was scheduled to be arraigned on the failure to identify charges on Wednesday afternoon, but the arraignment was postponed. Channel 5 News will keep you posted on further developments.
