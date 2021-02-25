Edinburg PD: 'Multiple arrests made' in Valentine's Day shooting at Jaguars Club

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have made multiple arrests in a shooting that injured one person at an Edinburg gentleman's club last week.

Edinburg police officers arrived at Jaguar’s Club, located in the 5000 block of West Highway 107, shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, in reference to shots fired. A man in his 20s was shot and transported to a local area hospital.

In a news release sent out Thursday, Feb. 25, the Edinburg Police Department announced they, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have made multiple arrests during the investigation.

"These arrests span across the state of Texas," the news release stated.

Edinburg PD said they will announce more details at a news conference set for Friday morning.