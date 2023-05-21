Edinburg police: Man arrested for barricading inside a home, threatening 'suicide by cop'

Edinburg police have arrested 36-year-old Christopher Rodriguez after barricading himself in a residence and threatening 'suicide by cop'.

Police responded to the 700 block of Agate Street on Friday after receiving a call about a possible disturbance, according to a news release.

Officers made contact with the reporting party, who said a man was causing problems and threatening her.

The suspect, identified as Rodriguez, barricaded himself in a home that was not occupied at the time and was threatening 'suicide by cop', according to the release.

Edinburg Police Department negotiators arrived at the scene along with the Special Weapons and Tactics Team to assist with the situation. Shortly after 8 p.m., Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

Throughout the investigation, it was discovered that Rodriguez had pending felony warrants including indecency with a child, according to the release.

Rodriguez has been charged with unlawful restraint and assault family violence.