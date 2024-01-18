Edinburg residents frustrated over USPS policy that calls for customers to pay for cluster mailbox replacement

For 30 years, Rick Ramirez and his neighbors have shared a cluster mailbox in their Edinburg neighborhood.

In September 2023, the box broke, and residents were told they had to pick up their own mail.

The post office isn't too far, but Ramirez says the distance isn't the problem.

“The issue is the standing in line, the waiting — not to mention we're waiting on W-2 forms, credit cards,” Ramirez said.

When neighbors contacted the U.S. Postal Service, the agency responded with a letter saying maintenance, and a replacement mailbox, was their responsibility.

Postal Service guidelines specify that the purchase, installation, maintenance, repair, and replacement of mail receptacles are the responsibility of either the customer or HOA.

Residents say they can't just buy any cluster box.

“Before you have it delivered, [the postal service] has to approve it and have to install it. So they want us to do all the labor, including pay for it,” Ramirez said.

The average cost for an approved box is $1,500 dollars, which breaks down to each resident paying $150. They're still working to get all the neighbors on board with chipping in.

