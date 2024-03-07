Edinburg's Herrera lifting towards redemption

EDINBURG, Texas -- After suffering a season-ending injury before last year's Texas High School Women's Powerlifting Association State Meet, Edinburg High's Lynette Herrera is back with a vengeance.

After sweeping the regional meet last week, her eyes are on redemption with a state title now in mind. Click on the video above for more on Herrera's powerlifting journey.