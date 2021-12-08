El Valle Detention Center Nears to 500 Detainees

RAYMONDVILLE – A detention center in Willacy County is halfway to meeting the initial estimate of immigration detainees.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson Nina Pruneda says over 450 individuals are being held at the El Valle Detention Center stands.

As CHANNEL 5 NEWS reported, Willacy County Commissioner Oscar De La Luna says the facility was supposed to have over 900 detainees by the end of November.

He says that was the contractual agreement the county had with the owners of the facility, Management and Training Corporation.