Emergency SNAP benefits extended

KRGV File Photo

Nearly $254 million will be provided to the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of April as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tuesday news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits and the funding that is provided by his office and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

"This SNAP extension for the month of April will ensure that Texas families can continue to put food on the table," Gov. Abbott said in a statement.

The emergency April allotments are in addition to the more than $2.7 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April of last year, the news release stated.

“HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure all SNAP households receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments,” the news release stated. “Households not currently receiving an emergency allotment will now receive an additional $95 per month.”

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021, the release stated. This additional 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by April 30.

SNAP provides food assistance to approximately 1.6 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.