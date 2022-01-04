Emergency SNAP benefits extended through the month of January

More than $307 million will be provided to the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of January as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Tuesday news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits and the funding that is provided by his office and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The emergency January allotments are in addition to the more than $5.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020, the news release stated.

Through the extension, recipients of SNAP benefits will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments that should appear in recipients’ accounts by January 31.

SNAP provides food assistance to more than 1.5 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com.