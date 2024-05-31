Equipment stolen from Palmhurst mobile church

A church in Palmhurst is relying on the community after their trailer was stolen.

Security footage shows the white trailer being driven away Wednesday morning outside the office of AllHeart Church, located at 3824 N. Shary Rd.

The trailer was holding tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of audio and video equipment.

“This trailer had everything, it is the church,” congregation member Viviana Garcia said. “At the moment we are a mobile church, we are waiting to build our location."

Without four walls, the trailer is all the church has.

“I don't know how we'll conduct service,” Garcia said.

Garcia said they’re asking the person who took the trailer to return it, and are offering $1,000 to anyone who can help them find it.

Those with any information on the stolen trailer are urged to contact the Palmhurst Police Department at 956-519-3800.

