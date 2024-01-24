Escaped Alabama inmate caught in Brownsville

An escaped inmate from Alabama was captured in Brownsville after more than a month on the run.

The U.S. Marshals received information collected by Cameron County Sheriff's Office Investigators and other Marshals in Texas and were able to locate Wesley David Aldridge.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, Aldridge walked away from a work detail in Falkville, Alabama on Dec. 7, 2023.

The post says Aldridge was allegedly aided by an employee with Falkville Utilities. That unidentified employee has been charged with assisting in the escape.

Aldridge is currently being held in Cameron County Jail, and the Cameron County Sheriff's Office has begun the extradition process.