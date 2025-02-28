x

Especie de la Semana: Mambo, la falso coralillo

1 hour 28 minutes 43 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 2:24 PM February 28, 2025 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

El zoológico Gladys Porter de Brownsville presenta a la especie de la semana.

Número de contacto: (956) 548-9453

Ubicación del Zoológico: 500 E Ringgold St, Brownsville 

Para más información sobre el zoológico, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

