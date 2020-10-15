Expert: Plexiglass barriers may provide false sense of security against COVID-19

Plexiglass barriers at businesses have become ubiquitous during the coronavirus pandemic.

The barriers, though, may provide a false sense of security.

"We know that, of course, the virus itself can be in much smaller particles. It can go around the plexiglass," said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Columbia University

Experts recommend that plexiglass barriers be used in conjunction with social distancing, masks and handwashing.

Watch the video for the full story.