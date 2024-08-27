Experts offer tips for Labor Day weekend travel

The Rio Grande Valley will soon see more people on the road to squeeze in one last summer vacation.

McAllen International Airport officials say they’re expecting a spike in travelers this weekend.

The Labor Day travel season starts on Thursday and runs until Wednesday, September 4.

Those planning on flying are being advised to get to the airport at least two hours before their flight takes off.

Travelers can also download their airline's app and check on the status of their flight.

Those planning to take a road trip can expect to pay less for gas this weekend compared to last year.

“Gas prices are now below $3 a gallon for the first time since March, they're almost 50 cents cheaper than they were this time a year ago,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

A popular road trip destination this weekend will be San Antonio. AAA recommends people prepare their car before a road trip by checking the battery and air pressure on their tires.

Traffic north of the Valley is expected to be at its most congested on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Watch the video above for the full story.