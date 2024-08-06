Father and son arrested following Brownsville stabbing

A 36-year-old man and his teen son were arrested on Sunday after allegedly stabbing another man during an argument at a party in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim sustained “life-threatening injuries” and remains hospitalized, according to a Tuesday news release.

Jose Luis Rangel Villegas was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the assault and remains jailed on a $200,000 bond, records show.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a stabbing at the 5700 block of Southmost Road in rural Brownsville Sunday at around 7 a.m.

Villegas and his 16-year-old son — who is unidentified since he is a minor — were arrested near the crime scene later that morning after they were identified as the suspects in the stabbing.

According to the news release, both suspects were at a party with the victim and had been “drinking all night.”

“A verbal altercation developed between Jose Luis Villegas and the victim,” the news release stated. “Jose Luis Villegas then started striking the victim on his face with his fists, his 16-year-old son then joined the assault on the victim. During the assault, both suspects produced knives and stabbed the victim several times on the chest and abdomen area.”

The unidentified victim required emergency surgery due to his injuries, the release added.